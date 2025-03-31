CL King Initiates Coverage of Rogers (ROG) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, CL King initiated coverage of Rogers (NYSE:ROG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 73.67% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Rogers is $117.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 73.67% from its latest reported closing price of $67.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rogers is 1,143MM, an increase of 37.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 485 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rogers. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 3.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROG is 0.15%, an increase of 4.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.79% to 24,132K shares. The put/call ratio of ROG is 1.50, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 1,119K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,104K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,079K shares , representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROG by 9.55% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 973K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 717K shares , representing an increase of 26.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROG by 35.46% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 852K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 870K shares , representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROG by 41.58% over the last quarter.

Nuance Investments holds 810K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 640K shares , representing an increase of 21.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROG by 36.80% over the last quarter.

Rogers Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rogers Corporation is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect our world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable the company's growth drivers -- advanced connectivity and advanced mobility applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide.

