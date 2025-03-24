CL King Initiates Coverage of PHINIA (PHIN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2025, CL King initiated coverage of PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.04% Upside

As of March 18, 2025, the average one-year price target for PHINIA is $60.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $56.56 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 34.04% from its latest reported closing price of $45.15 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for PHINIA is 3,586MM, an increase of 5.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 667 funds or institutions reporting positions in PHINIA. This is an decrease of 62 owner(s) or 8.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHIN is 0.18%, an increase of 3.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.62% to 51,770K shares. The put/call ratio of PHIN is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,715K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,776K shares , representing a decrease of 2.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHIN by 0.69% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,425K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,890K shares , representing an increase of 22.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHIN by 38.38% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,867K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,408K shares , representing an increase of 24.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHIN by 28.15% over the last quarter.

SDVY - First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF holds 1,724K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,275K shares , representing an increase of 26.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHIN by 13.62% over the last quarter.

Voss Capital holds 1,417K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,075K shares , representing an increase of 24.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHIN by 23.42% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.