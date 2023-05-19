CL King Initiates Coverage of Toro (TTC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2023, CL King initiated coverage of Toro (NYSE:TTC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.79% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Toro is 122.40. The forecasts range from a low of 111.10 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 14.79% from its latest reported closing price of 106.63.

The projected annual revenue for Toro is 5,043MM, an increase of 6.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.02.

Toro Declares $0.34 Dividend

On March 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share ($1.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 6, 2023 received the payment on April 19, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share.

At the current share price of $106.63 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.28%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.25%, the lowest has been 0.91%, and the highest has been 1.84%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.12 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.36%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 978 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toro. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 4.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTC is 0.28%, an increase of 12.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.91% to 106,215K shares. The put/call ratio of TTC is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Select Equity Group holds 5,565K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,839K shares, representing a decrease of 4.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTC by 11.44% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,275K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,067K shares, representing an increase of 3.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTC by 4.87% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 3,779K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,740K shares, representing an increase of 27.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTC by 84.89% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,402K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,338K shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTC by 34.44% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,379K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,973K shares, representing a decrease of 17.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTC by 22.82% over the last quarter.

Toro Background Information

The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment including turf and landscape maintenance, snow and ice management, underground utility construction, rental and specialty construction, and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. With sales of $3.4 billion in fiscal 2020, The Toro Company's global presence extends to more than 125 countries through a family of brands that includes Toro, Ditch Witch, Exmark, BOSS Snowplow, Ventrac, American Augers, Subsite Electronics, HammerHead, Trencor, Unique Lighting Systems, Irritrol, Hayter, Pope, Perrot, Lawn-Boy and Radius HDD. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, The Toro Company and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers work on golf courses, sports fields, construction sites, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural operations.

