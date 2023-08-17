CL King Initiates Coverage of Outset Medical (OM) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 17, 2023, CL King initiated coverage of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 104.14% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Outset Medical is 30.19. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 104.14% from its latest reported closing price of 14.79.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Outset Medical is 149MM, an increase of 15.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 348 funds or institutions reporting positions in Outset Medical. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OM is 0.11%, a decrease of 9.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.25% to 58,650K shares. The put/call ratio of OM is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,860K shares representing 9.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,939K shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OM by 4.32% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,167K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,294K shares, representing a decrease of 4.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OM by 8.58% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 3,126K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,907K shares, representing an increase of 7.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OM by 13.81% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,925K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,827K shares, representing an increase of 5.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OM by 22.46% over the last quarter.

OGGFX - JPMorgan Small Cap Growth Fund Class I holds 1,801K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,787K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OM by 31.44% over the last quarter.

Outset Medical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Outset is a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis. The Tablo Hemodialysis System, FDA cleared for use from the hospital to the home, represents a significant technological advancement that transforms the dialysis experience for patients and operationally simplifies it for providers. Tablo serves as a single enterprise solution that can be utilized across the continuum of care, allowing dialysis to be delivered anytime, anywhere and by anyone. The integration of water purification and on-demand dialysate production enables Tablo to serve as a dialysis clinic on wheels, with 2-way wireless data transmission and a proprietary data analytics platform powering a new holistic approach to dialysis care. Tablo is a registered trademark of Outset Medical, Inc.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.