CL King Initiates Coverage of Integra Lifesciences Holdings (IART) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2023, CL King initiated coverage of Integra Lifesciences Holdings (NASDAQ:IART) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.85% Upside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Integra Lifesciences Holdings is 43.45. The forecasts range from a low of 36.36 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.85% from its latest reported closing price of 39.20.

The projected annual revenue for Integra Lifesciences Holdings is 1,645MM, an increase of 6.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 628 funds or institutions reporting positions in Integra Lifesciences Holdings. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IART is 0.21%, a decrease of 10.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.50% to 89,541K shares. The put/call ratio of IART is 5.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,068K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,258K shares, representing a decrease of 6.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IART by 10.14% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,034K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,358K shares, representing a decrease of 10.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IART by 11.25% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,872K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,296K shares, representing a decrease of 14.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IART by 40.88% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,793K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,877K shares, representing a decrease of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IART by 19.52% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 2,742K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,761K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IART by 1.69% over the last quarter.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Integra LifeSciences is a global leader in regenerative tissue technologies and neurosurgical solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians, so they can focus on providing the best patient care. Integra offers a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands that include AmnioExcel®, Bactiseal®, CerebroFlo®, Certas® Plus, Codman®, CUSA®, DuraGen®, DuraSeal®, ICP Express®, Integra®, MatriStem UBMTM, MediHoney®, MicroFrance®, PriMatrix®, SurgiMend®, TCC-EZ®, and VersaTru®.

