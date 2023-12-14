CL King Initiates Coverage of ICU Medical (ICUI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 14, 2023, CL King initiated coverage of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.02% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for ICU Medical is 132.60. The forecasts range from a low of 131.30 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 32.02% from its latest reported closing price of 100.44.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ICU Medical is 2,424MM, an increase of 7.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 584 funds or institutions reporting positions in ICU Medical. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 3.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICUI is 0.17%, a decrease of 20.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.94% to 29,060K shares. The put/call ratio of ICUI is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,525K shares representing 10.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,556K shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICUI by 75.25% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,318K shares representing 9.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,390K shares, representing a decrease of 3.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICUI by 32.79% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,588K shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,001K shares, representing a decrease of 25.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICUI by 43.92% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 1,231K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,235K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICUI by 31.30% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,015K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 637K shares, representing an increase of 37.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICUI by 7.65% over the last quarter.

ICU Medical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical products used in infusion therapy and critical care applications. ICU Medical's product portfolio includes IV smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed system transfer devices for hazardous drugs, sterile IV solutions, cardiac monitoring systems, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. ICU Medical is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.