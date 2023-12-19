CL King Initiates Coverage of Hillenbrand (HI) with Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2023, CL King initiated coverage of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.19% Upside

As of December 17, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hillenbrand is 65.62. The forecasts range from a low of 62.62 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 42.19% from its latest reported closing price of 46.15.

The projected annual revenue for Hillenbrand is 3,503MM, an increase of 23.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 604 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hillenbrand. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HI is 0.23%, a decrease of 12.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.21% to 75,959K shares. The put/call ratio of HI is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 4,819K shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,146K shares, representing a decrease of 6.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HI by 15.61% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,722K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,878K shares, representing a decrease of 3.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HI by 17.16% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,602K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,176K shares, representing an increase of 16.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HI by 28.48% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,514K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,539K shares, representing an increase of 38.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HI by 83.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,226K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,949K shares, representing an increase of 12.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HI by 2.20% over the last quarter.

Hillenbrand Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with businesses that serve a wide variety of industries around the world. The Company pursues profitable growth and robust cash generation to drive increased value for its shareholders. Hillenbrand's portfolio includes industrial businesses such as Coperion, Milacron Injection Molding & Extrusion, and Mold-Masters, in addition to Batesville, a recognized leader in the death care industry in North America.

