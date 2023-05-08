CL King Initiates Coverage of Chart Industries (GTLS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, CL King initiated coverage of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.53% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chart Industries is 195.52. The forecasts range from a low of 132.31 to a high of $257.25. The average price target represents an increase of 54.53% from its latest reported closing price of 126.53.

The projected annual revenue for Chart Industries is 2,281MM, an increase of 26.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 947 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chart Industries. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GTLS is 0.42%, a decrease of 15.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.06% to 63,801K shares. The put/call ratio of GTLS is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 5,632K shares representing 13.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,644K shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,437K shares, representing an increase of 7.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTLS by 2.62% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 2,088K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,097K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTLS by 1.27% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,718K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,214K shares, representing an increase of 29.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTLS by 14.36% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 1,701K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,141K shares, representing an increase of 32.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTLS by 12.22% over the last quarter.

Chart Industries Background Information

Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the Energy and Industrial Gas markets. Its unique product portfolio is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including upfront engineering, service and repair. Being at the forefront of the clean energy transition, Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 Capture amongst other applications. The company is committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for its company as well as its customers. With over 25 global locations from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe and South America, the company maintains accountability and transparency to its team members, suppliers, customers and communities.

