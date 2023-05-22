CL King Initiates Coverage of Avanos Medical (AVNS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2023, CL King initiated coverage of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.27% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Avanos Medical is 28.90. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 28.27% from its latest reported closing price of 22.53.

The projected annual revenue for Avanos Medical is 864MM, an increase of 6.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 591 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avanos Medical. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVNS is 0.10%, an increase of 16.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.78% to 52,017K shares. The put/call ratio of AVNS is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,446K shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,404K shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVNS by 14.41% over the last quarter.

RGM Capital holds 2,653K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Paradice Investment Management holds 2,292K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,343K shares, representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVNS by 105,505.99% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,987K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,638K shares, representing an increase of 17.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVNS by 3.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,437K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,414K shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVNS by 16.61% over the last quarter.

Avanos Medical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Avanos Medical is a medical technology company focused on delivering clinically superior breakthrough medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Avanos is committed to addressing some of today's most important healthcare needs, such as reducing the use of opioids while helping patients move from surgery to recovery. Avanos develops, manufactures and markets its recognized brands in more than 90 countries.

