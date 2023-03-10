CL King Downgrades United Natural Foods (UNFI)

On March 9, 2023, CL King downgraded their outlook for United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.80% Upside

As of March 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for United Natural Foods is $48.50. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 65.80% from its latest reported closing price of $29.25.

The projected annual revenue for United Natural Foods is $30,828MM, an increase of 3.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.11.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,321K shares representing 7.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,268K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNFI by 3.75% over the last quarter.

Kiltearn Partners LLP holds 2,147K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,014K shares, representing a decrease of 40.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNFI by 99.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,845K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,752K shares, representing an increase of 5.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNFI by 9.54% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 1,741K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,649K shares, representing an increase of 5.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNFI by 7.14% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,543K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,480K shares, representing an increase of 4.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNFI by 8.71% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 619 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Natural Foods. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNFI is 0.19%, a decrease of 9.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.42% to 61,447K shares. The put/call ratio of UNFI is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

United Natural Foods Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UNFI is North America's premier food wholesaler delivering the widest variety of products to customer locations throughout North America including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce retailers, and food service customers. By providing this deeper 'full-store' selection and compelling brands for every aisle, UNFI is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers everywhere. Today, UNFI is the largest publicly-traded grocery distributor in America.

