CL King Downgrades Hain Celestial Group (LSE:0J2I)

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2025, CL King downgraded their outlook for Hain Celestial Group (LSE:0J2I) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 297.50% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hain Celestial Group is 6.04 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 3.60 GBX to a high of 10.69 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 297.50% from its latest reported closing price of 1.52 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hain Celestial Group is 2,048MM, an increase of 26.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 488 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hain Celestial Group. This is an decrease of 37 owner(s) or 7.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0J2I is 0.06%, an increase of 15.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 34.07% to 116,324K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 6,224K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,669K shares , representing an increase of 8.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J2I by 18.42% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,870K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,576K shares , representing an increase of 73.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J2I by 77.03% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,818K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,730K shares , representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J2I by 28.80% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 4,751K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 213K shares , representing an increase of 95.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J2I by 113.04% over the last quarter.

VSCAX - Invesco Small Cap Value Fund holds 4,637K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,055K shares , representing an increase of 34.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J2I by 24.32% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.