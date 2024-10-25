News & Insights

Stocks
CL

CL Earnings: Colgate-Palmolive Posts Strong Q3 Results amid Rising Product Demand

October 25, 2024 — 10:43 am EDT

Written by Shrilekha Pethe for TipRanks ->

Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) reported better-than-expected results in the third quarter. The consumer products company reported adjusted earnings of $0.91 per share, an increase of 6% year-over-year, beating consensus estimates of $0.89 per share.

The company posted net sales of $5.03 billion, up by 2.4% year-over-year, compared to consensus estimates of $5.01 billion.

CL’s CEO Comments on the Results

Colgate-Palmolive’s Chairman, President, and CEO, Noel Wallace, commented, “Every operating division delivered positive volume growth for the second consecutive quarter as we focus on increasing household penetration to drive category growth and market shares.”

Furthermore, consumers are increasingly spending on daily essentials compared to discretionary items amid rising costs. This trend has bolstered sales for consumer packaged goods companies like Colgate-Palmolive. This shift in spending has led to rising demand for the company’s oral care and hygiene products, despite a series of price increases.

CL Raises FY24 Guidance

Looking ahead, CL expects its net sales in FY24 to grow in the range of 3% to 5%, compared to its prior forecast of between 2% and 5%. Moreover, the company estimates its adjusted earnings will rise between 10% and 11%, versus its prior outlook of 8% to 11%.

Is CL a Buy?

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about CL stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on nine Buys, seven Holds, and one Sell. Over the past year, CL has increased by more than 30%, and the average CL price target of $107.71 implies an upside potential of 8% from current levels. These analyst ratings are likely to change following CL’s results today.

See more CL analyst ratings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.