CL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $95.82, changing hands as high as $97.24 per share. Colgate-Palmolive Co. shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CL's low point in its 52 week range is $85.32 per share, with $109.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $96.02. The CL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

