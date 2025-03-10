$CKPT stock is up 62% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CKPT stock has now risen 62% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $160,837,950 of trading volume.

$CKPT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CKPT:

$CKPT insiders have traded $CKPT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CKPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES F III OLIVIERO (CEO, President and Director) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 841,961 shares for an estimated $3,138,790 .

. WILLIAM GARRETT GRAY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 342,542 shares for an estimated $1,348,396.

$CKPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $CKPT stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

