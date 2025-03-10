$CKPT stock is up 62% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CKPT stock has now risen 62% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $160,837,950 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CKPT:
$CKPT Insider Trading Activity
$CKPT insiders have traded $CKPT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CKPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES F III OLIVIERO (CEO, President and Director) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 841,961 shares for an estimated $3,138,790.
- WILLIAM GARRETT GRAY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 342,542 shares for an estimated $1,348,396.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CKPT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $CKPT stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC added 574,545 shares (+14.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,838,544
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 523,127 shares (+38.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,674,006
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 386,663 shares (+419.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,237,321
- KESTRA ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC added 329,281 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,053,699
- B. RILEY WEALTH ADVISORS, INC. removed 229,200 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $513,408
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 196,125 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $627,600
- MORGAN STANLEY added 183,332 shares (+176.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $586,662
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $CKPT on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.