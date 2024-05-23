CK Life Sciences AGM: Resolutions Passed with Strong Support

CK Life Sciences International (Holdings), Inc. (HK:0775) has released an update.

CK Life Sciences International (Holdings), Inc. has successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 23, 2024, where all resolutions were passed with overwhelming support from shareholders. Key resolutions included the approval of the company’s audited financial statements, the election of directors, and the issuance and buyback of shares. The company’s Board members were present, and Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited oversaw the voting process as scrutineers.

