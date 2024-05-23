CK Hutchison Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

CK Hutchison Holdings (HK:0001) has released an update.

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited reported robust support from shareholders at its annual general meeting on May 23, 2024, with key resolutions passed including the adoption of audited financial reports and the election of board directors. Shareholders overwhelmingly approved the proposed final dividend and authorized general mandates for share issuance and repurchase, indicating strong confidence in the company’s governance and financial strategy.

