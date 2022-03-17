CK Hutchison posts 15% rise in 2021 profit, sees steady growth

HONG KONG, March 17 (Reuters) - CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd 0001.HK, the ports-to-telecoms conglomerate owned by billionaire Li Ka-shing, said on Thursday it expects to maintain a steady growth trajectory after posting stronger-than-expected 2021 net profit.

The firm said net profit last year rose 15.1% to HK$33.5 billion ($4.28 billion), beating a SmartEstimate forecast of HK$32.6 billion, thanks to improvements in ports and retail divisions and positive underlying results from Cenovus Energy.

That was partly offset by lower contributions from the telecommunications division, the group said.

The board recommended a final dividend of HK$1.86 per share, up from HK$1.7 in the previous year.

Chairman Victor Li told an earnings conference the firm will continue to buy back some shares this year, after spending over HK$1 billion on repurchases last year.

The company expects to see continued good revenue from its ports, energy and retail businesses this year, it said. Current global supply chain disruptions will likely result in higher storage income for ports, Li said, as containers stay longer.

He said while he expects gradual easing in the disruption in the second half of 2022, port congestion and high yard density will likely continue for some time.

Sister company CK Asset 1113.HK, a major property developer in Hong Kong which also has interests in infrastructure and utility assets overseas, said its underlying profit during the period grew 30.5% to HK$21.2 billion.

The rise was driven by increased revenue at its British pub company Greene King and its infrastructure and utility operations.

Shares in CK Hutchison ended up 4.3% on Thursday ahead of the results, while CK Asset firmed 4.9%. The Hang Seng Index .HSI surged 7%.

($1 = 7.8206 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Clare Jim; Editing by Jan Harvey)

