CK Hutchison Holdings Releases Q3 Trading Update

CK Hutchison Holdings (HK:0001) has released an update.

CK Hutchison Holdings has announced a trading update for its subsidiary, CK Hutchison Group Telecom Holdings, for the third quarter of 2024. The financial data shared is unaudited, urging investors to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s securities. The update has been made publicly available on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and CKHGT’s website.

