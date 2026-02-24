CK Hutchison Holdings (CKHUF) Price Target Increased by 12.56% to 8.59

The average one-year price target for CK Hutchison Holdings (OTCPK:CKHUF) has been revised to $8.59 / share. This is an increase of 12.56% from the prior estimate of $7.63 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.76 to a high of $10.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 73.54% from the latest reported closing price of $4.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 213 funds or institutions reporting positions in CK Hutchison Holdings. This is an decrease of 74 owner(s) or 25.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CKHUF is 0.28%, an increase of 2.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.19% to 290,531K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 38,514K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,701K shares , representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CKHUF by 9.62% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 23,969K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,364K shares , representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CKHUF by 1.05% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 18,417K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,327K shares , representing a decrease of 4.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CKHUF by 4.51% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 17,537K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,359K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CKHUF by 10.20% over the last quarter.

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 10,354K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,586K shares , representing an increase of 7.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CKHUF by 7.49% over the last quarter.

