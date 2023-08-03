News & Insights

CK Hutchison H1 net profit drops 41%, CK Asset down 19%

Credit: REUTERS/Bobby Yip

August 03, 2023 — 05:06 am EDT

Written by Clare Jim for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, Aug 3 (Reuters) - CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd 0001.HK, the ports-to-telecoms conglomerate owned by billionaire Li Ka-shing, posted a 41% drop in net profit in the first six months, hurt by a strong U.S. dollar and input cost inflation.

The Hong Kong-based group said in a filing that net profit in the first half declined to HK$11.2 billion ($1.44 billion) on a post-IFRS 16 basis. If a 2022 one-time net gain was excluded, the underlying profit dropped 13% from a year ago.

"The group's full year outlook remains resilient from an operational perspective (due to) its business and geographical diversification," chairman Victor Li said in a statement.

The group also owns energy and retail businesses in Europe and other part of the world.

Li noted that consumer and business confidence might continue to soften as higher interest rates and more constrained credit environments weigh on sentiment, while energy and commodity prices remain volatile and the risk of supply side driven spikes persist.

Sister company CK Asset 1113.HK, a major property developer in Hong Kong which also has interests in infrastructure and utility assets overseas, said net profit during the period dropped 19% to HK$10.3 billion, due to the discontinuation of an aircraft leasing operation in 2022 and a drop in property developments.

Shares in CK Hutchison ended down 1.4% on Thursday ahead of the results, while CK Asset eased 1.5%. The Hang Seng Index .HSI dropped 0.5%.

($1 = 7.8048 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Robert Birsel)

((clare.jim@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.