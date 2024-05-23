CK Asset Holdings’ Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

CK Asset Holdings (HK:1113) has released an update.

At the recent Annual General Meeting of CK Asset Holdings Limited, shareholders passed all proposed resolutions with high approval rates, including the reception of financial statements, the declaration of a final dividend, and the election of multiple directors. The appointment of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as auditor and the authorization for directors to issue and buy back shares were also approved. These results highlight strong shareholder confidence in the company’s governance and strategic direction.

