CK Asset Holdings (SEHK:1113) Price Target Increased by 13.74% to 51.12

The average one-year price target for CK Asset Holdings (SEHK:1113) has been revised to HK$51.12 / share. This is an increase of 13.74% from the prior estimate of HK$44.94 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$28.28 to a high of HK$65.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.28% from the latest reported closing price of HK$43.96 / share.

CK Asset Holdings Maintains 4.01% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 4.01%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.22% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in CK Asset Holdings. This is an decrease of 272 owner(s) or 98.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1113 is 0.39%, an increase of 109.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.62% to 1,554K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ASIAX - INVESCO Asia Pacific Growth Fund holds 1,305K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,860K shares , representing a decrease of 42.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1113 by 4.01% over the last quarter.

PXF - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF holds 231K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 180K shares , representing an increase of 22.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1113 by 35.32% over the last quarter.

PTIN - Pacer Trendpilot International ETF holds 16K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares , representing a decrease of 5.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1113 by 1.37% over the last quarter.

CEFA - Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 16.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1113 by 35.26% over the last quarter.

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