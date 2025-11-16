CK Asset Holdings (CHKGF) Price Target Decreased by 11.69% to 4.32

The average one-year price target for CK Asset Holdings (OTCPK:CHKGF) has been revised to $4.32 / share. This is a decrease of 11.69% from the prior estimate of $4.90 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.05 to a high of $5.43 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.66% from the latest reported closing price of $3.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 285 funds or institutions reporting positions in CK Asset Holdings. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHKGF is 0.20%, an increase of 0.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.07% to 416,765K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 70,270K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 54,929K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,295K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,125K shares , representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHKGF by 1.08% over the last quarter.

SGOVX - First Eagle Overseas Fund holds 25,350K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,053K shares , representing an increase of 9.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHKGF by 16.89% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 24,302K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.