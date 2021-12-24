Markets
CK Asset Announces Sale And Purchase Agreement In Relation To AF Disposal & VAH Disposal

(RTTNews) - CK Asset Holding Limited said CK Capital (Hong Kong) Limited has agreed to sell or procure the sale of, and Maverick Aviation Holdings has agreed to purchase, the entire issued share capital of Accipiter Finance S.à r.l. pursuant to the AF disposal. The total consideration for the AF disposal is approximately $2.44 billion in cash, which represents the agreed headline price for the aircraft held by Accipiter Finance and its wholly-owned subsidiaries.

Also, Vermillion Aviation Holdings Limited has agreed to sell or procure the sale of, and Maverick Aviation Holdings has agreed to purchase, the entire issued share capital of Manchester Aviation Finance S.à r.l. pursuant to the VAH Disposal. The total consideration for the VAH Disposal is approximately $1.84 billion in cash, which represents the agreed headline price for the aircraft held by Manchester Aviation Finance together with its subsidiaries and forming part of the VAH disposal.

Maverick Aviation Holdings is an investment vehicle incorporated in the Cayman Islands. It was established by Maverick Aviation Partnership LP, an investment platform. Both Maverick Aviation Partnership LP and Maverick Aviation Holdings are managed by Carlyle Aviation Partners, the commercial aviation investment and servicing arm of The Carlyle Group.

