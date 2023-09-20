CJS Securities Upgrades U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2023, CJS Securities upgraded their outlook for U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) from Market Perform to Market Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.50% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for U.S. Physical Therapy is 134.38. The forecasts range from a low of 121.20 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents an increase of 40.50% from its latest reported closing price of 95.65.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for U.S. Physical Therapy is 597MM, an increase of 3.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 464 funds or institutions reporting positions in U.S. Physical Therapy. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USPH is 0.26%, an increase of 26.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.11% to 19,030K shares. The put/call ratio of USPH is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,509K shares representing 10.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,496K shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USPH by 72.05% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 1,044K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,032K shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 948K shares, representing an increase of 8.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USPH by 30.68% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 913K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 875K shares, representing an increase of 4.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USPH by 22.95% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 721K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 693K shares, representing an increase of 3.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USPH by 15.59% over the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1990, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates 548 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 39 states. The Company's clinics provide preventative and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, treatment for neurologically-related injuries and rehabilitation of injured workers. In addition to owning and operating clinics, the Company manages 38 physical therapy facilities for unaffiliated third parties, including hospitals and physician groups. The Company also has an industrial injury prevention business which provides onsite services for clients' employees including injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.