CJS Securities Initiates Coverage of Thermon Group Holdings (THR) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2024, CJS Securities initiated coverage of Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.94% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Thermon Group Holdings is 34.68. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 6.94% from its latest reported closing price of 32.43.

The projected annual revenue for Thermon Group Holdings is 465MM, a decrease of 4.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 413 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thermon Group Holdings. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 4.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THR is 0.18%, an increase of 0.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.49% to 36,732K shares. The put/call ratio of THR is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,824K shares representing 8.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,847K shares , representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THR by 8.18% over the last quarter.

Kempen Capital Management N.v. holds 2,245K shares representing 6.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,339K shares , representing a decrease of 4.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THR by 14.09% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,510K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,725K shares , representing a decrease of 14.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THR by 86.10% over the last quarter.

Harvey Partners holds 1,485K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,512K shares , representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THR by 4.34% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,181K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,220K shares , representing a decrease of 3.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THR by 4.74% over the last quarter.

Thermon Group Holdings Background Information



Through its global network, Thermon provides safe, reliable and innovative mission critical industrial process heating solutions. Thermon serves the global energy, power generation and chemical markets to provide innovative solutions for industrial heating applications by deeply understanding our customers’ needs. They specialize in providing complete flow assurance, process heating, temperature maintenance, freeze protection and environmental monitoring solutions.

