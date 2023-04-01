CJS Securities Initiates Coverage of Helios Technologies (HLIO) with Outperform Recommendation

On March 31, 2023, CJS Securities initiated coverage of Helios Technologies with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.26% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Helios Technologies is $79.30. The forecasts range from a low of $74.74 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 21.26% from its latest reported closing price of $65.40.

The projected annual revenue for Helios Technologies is $864MM, a decrease of 2.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.51.

Helios Technologies Declares $0.09 Dividend

On March 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 5, 2023 will receive the payment on April 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

At the current share price of $65.40 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.55%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.71%, the lowest has been 0.33%, and the highest has been 1.21%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.20 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.79 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 4,620K shares representing 14.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,614K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLIO by 4.37% over the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 2,994K shares representing 9.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,936K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLIO by 29.45% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,972K shares representing 9.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,638K shares, representing an increase of 11.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLIO by 16.43% over the last quarter.

BCSIX - The Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund Investor Shares holds 1,744K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,597K shares, representing an increase of 8.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLIO by 38.82% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 1,556K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,560K shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLIO by 2.58% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 386 funds or institutions reporting positions in Helios Technologies. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLIO is 0.26%, an increase of 0.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.34% to 36,404K shares. The put/call ratio of HLIO is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

Helios Technologies Background Information

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 85 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997.

