CJS Securities Initiates Coverage of Neogen (NEOG) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2025, CJS Securities initiated coverage of Neogen (NasdaqGS:NEOG) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.93% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Neogen is $6.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 16.93% from its latest reported closing price of $5.67 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Neogen is 1,253MM, an increase of 40.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 664 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neogen. This is an decrease of 52 owner(s) or 7.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEOG is 0.10%, an increase of 20.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.73% to 314,578K shares. The put/call ratio of NEOG is 1.39, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 14,006K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,276K shares , representing an increase of 55.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEOG by 32.41% over the last quarter.

Gates Capital Management holds 12,794K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,157K shares , representing an increase of 28.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEOG by 32.32% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 11,772K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,198K shares , representing a decrease of 3.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEOG by 47.25% over the last quarter.

Southpoint Capital Advisors holds 10,000K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company.

William Blair Investment Management holds 9,403K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,559K shares , representing a decrease of 44.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEOG by 63.85% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.