CJS Securities Initiates Coverage of Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 14, 2025, CJS Securities initiated coverage of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.47% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Enerpac Tool Group is $60.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $59.59 to a high of $61.95. The average price target represents an increase of 41.47% from its latest reported closing price of $42.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Enerpac Tool Group is 659MM, an increase of 11.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 558 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enerpac Tool Group. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 3.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPAC is 0.18%, an increase of 1.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.87% to 78,772K shares. The put/call ratio of EPAC is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 4,981K shares representing 9.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,864K shares , representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPAC by 31.00% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 4,347K shares representing 7.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,347K shares representing 7.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,497K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,451K shares , representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPAC by 2.19% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 3,151K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,281K shares , representing a decrease of 4.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPAC by 1.60% over the last quarter.

Enerpac Tool Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a premier industrial tools and services company serving a broad and diverse set of customers in more than 100 countries. The Company's businesses are global leaders in high pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products and solutions for precise positioning of heavy loads that help customers safely and reliably tackle some of the most challenging jobs around the world. The Company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

