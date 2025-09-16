CJS Securities Initiates Coverage of Energy Recovery (ERII) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 16, 2025, CJS Securities initiated coverage of Energy Recovery (NasdaqGS:ERII) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.20% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Energy Recovery is $16.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 15.20% from its latest reported closing price of $14.61 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Energy Recovery is 212MM, an increase of 49.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 378 funds or institutions reporting positions in Energy Recovery. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ERII is 0.10%, an increase of 7.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.03% to 52,360K shares. The put/call ratio of ERII is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 5,401K shares representing 10.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,139K shares , representing an increase of 4.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERII by 85.73% over the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 2,479K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,596K shares , representing a decrease of 4.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERII by 25.88% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 2,180K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,952K shares , representing an increase of 10.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERII by 55.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,732K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,327K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,491K shares , representing a decrease of 12.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERII by 27.70% over the last quarter.

