CIXX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of CI Financial Corphares (Symbol: CIXX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.34, changing hands as high as $11.37 per share. CI Financial Corphares shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CIXX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CIXX's low point in its 52 week range is $8.50 per share, with $21.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.32.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.