Markets
CIVI

Civitas To Buy Privately Held Bison Oil & Gas For $346 Mln; CEO Steps Down

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Civitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI), an oil and gas company, said on Tuesday that it has signed a deal to acquire privately held Denver-Julesburg Basin operator, Bison Oil & Gas II, LLC, for around $346 million consideration. It said, concurrent with the deal, its Chief Executive Officer Eric Greager has stepped down.

The $346 million consists of 2.3 million CIVI shares, $45 million in cash, and the assumption of approximately $176 million in debt, and other liabilities.

Civitas said the transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022 and shows acquirer's approach to consolidation with a focus on value creation and accretion, adding that "it is also accretive to Civitas' NAV, 2022E production and 2022E EBITDA; accretive to FCF beginning in 2023."

The move is also expected to strengthen Civitas' portfolio by adding 102 gross high-quality locations, of which 38 are fully permitted.

Civitas said that concurrent with the deal Eric Greager has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer or CEO, with effect from January 31. However, Greager has agreed to serve as a technical consultant to Civitas for the next 12 months.

Consecutively, Civitas' Chairman, Ben Dell, will assume the role of interim CEO, until the appointment of a suitable candidate for the role.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CIVI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular