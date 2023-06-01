Civitas Social Housing (LSE:CSH) Price Target Increased by 18.27% to 125.46

The average one-year price target for Civitas Social Housing (LSE:CSH) has been revised to 125.46 / share. This is an increase of 18.27% from the prior estimate of 106.08 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 124.23 to a high of 129.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 57.42% from the latest reported closing price of 79.70 / share.

Civitas Social Housing Maintains 7.14% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.14%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Civitas Social Housing. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 8.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSH is 0.03%, a decrease of 4.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.03% to 21,095K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6,402K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,295K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSH by 5.28% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,186K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,154K shares, representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSH by 13.88% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 2,935K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,964K shares, representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSH by 12.53% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 2,612K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,587K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSH by 14.22% over the last quarter.

REET - iShares Global REIT ETF holds 1,357K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,283K shares, representing an increase of 5.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSH by 8.44% over the last quarter.

