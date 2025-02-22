CIVITAS RESOURCESNEW Earnings Preview: Recent $CIVI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CIVITAS RESOURCESNEW ($CIVI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,327,797,464 and earnings of $2.02 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CIVI stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
CIVITAS RESOURCESNEW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 187 institutional investors add shares of CIVITAS RESOURCESNEW stock to their portfolio, and 283 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,369,108 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,800,983
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,064,078 shares (+841.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,809,257
- COPELAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,024,238 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,981,797
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 998,283 shares (-54.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,791,241
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 848,377 shares (+47.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,915,052
- FMR LLC added 624,647 shares (+10.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,652,557
- DONALD SMITH & CO., INC. added 611,082 shares (+19.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,030,331
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.