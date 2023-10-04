News & Insights

Civitas Resources To Buy Vencer Energy's Oil Producing Assets In Midland Basin For $2.1 Bln

October 04, 2023 — 07:51 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Civitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI), an oil and natural gas exploration company, announced on Wednesday that is has signed an agreement with Vencer Energy to acquire its oil producing assets in the Midland Basin of west Texas for around $2.1 billion.

Civitas will issue around 7.3 million shares of common stock to Vencer and $1.55 billion of cash, of which $1 billion will be due at closing. The remaining $550 million will be paid on January 3, 2025.

Civitas can also accelerate the deferred cash payment to the closing of the acquisition, which would lower the purchase price by $50 million to $2.05 billion.

The deal is expected to close in January 2024.

The acquisition is set to add around 44,000 net acres in the Midland Basin, and with this the company will have more than 1,200 high-quality oil development locations in the Permian Basin.

"This was a unique opportunity to capture high-quality oil assets at a very attractive price. Upon closing, our portfolio will be balanced between the Permian and DJ basins, which reduces operational risk and makes us a stronger and more sustainable enterprise," said Chris Doyle, Civitas CEO.

The company plans to fund the cash portion of the purchase price with a combination of debt and equity financing.

Further, the company updated its production guidance taking into account the acquisition. It now expects the total production to be in the range of 325 -345 Mboe/d compared to the previous range of 270-290 Mboe/d.

The oil production guidance has increased to the range of 155-165 Mboe/d from the previous range of 130-140 Mboe/d.

On Tuesday, shares of Civitas closed at $77.21, down 0.32% on the New York Stock Exchange.

