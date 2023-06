June 20 (Reuters) - Civitas Resources CIVI.N said on Tuesday it would acquire oil and gas operations in the Permian Basin from private equity firm NGP Energy Capital Management for $4.7 billion, expanding its operations into the lucrative shale patch.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

