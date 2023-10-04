News & Insights

Civitas Resources to buy Permian assets for about $2.1 bln

Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Civitas Resources CIVI.N said on Wednesday it would acquire oil-producing assets in the Permian Basin from Vencer Energy for about $2.1 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.

The acquisition will add about 44,000 net acres in the Midland Basin and current production of about 62,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, the company said.

The deal is expected to close in January.

The Permian is a prime target for producers looking to increase their inventory. The shale patch, which lies between Texas and New Mexico, has the necessary infrastructure and is known for high productivity and large undeveloped reserves.

