US Markets
BCEI

Civitas Resources to buy oil and gas producer Crestone Peak Resources

Contributor
Arathy S Nair Reuters
Published

Civitas Resources Inc said on Monday it would acquire oil and gas producer Crestone Peak Resources, as it looks to scale up in Colorado's Denver-Julesburg Basin.

June 7 (Reuters) - Civitas Resources Inc said on Monday it would acquire oil and gas producer Crestone Peak Resources, as it looks to scale up in Colorado's Denver-Julesburg Basin.

Civitas will be formed after the merger of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc BCEI.N and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc closes and is expected to have an enterprise value of about $4.5 billion.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((arathys.nair@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 (Extn 2726); Twitter: https://twitter.com/ArathySom;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BCEI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular