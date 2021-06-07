Civitas Resources to buy oil and gas producer Crestone Peak Resources

June 7 (Reuters) - Civitas Resources Inc said on Monday it would acquire oil and gas producer Crestone Peak Resources, as it looks to scale up in Colorado's Denver-Julesburg Basin.

Civitas will be formed after the merger of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc BCEI.N and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc closes and is expected to have an enterprise value of about $4.5 billion.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

