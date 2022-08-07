Civitas Resources' (NYSE:CIVI) Dividend Will Be Increased To $1.76

Civitas Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CIVI) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 29th of September to $1.76. This makes the dividend yield 9.0%, which is above the industry average.

Civitas Resources' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. However, based ont he last payment, Civitas Resources was earning enough to cover the dividend pretty comfortably. However, with more than 75% of free cash flow being paid out to shareholders, future growth could potentially be constrained.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 2.1%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 52% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NYSE:CIVI Historic Dividend August 7th 2022

Civitas Resources Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is tough to make a judgement on how stable a dividend is when the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Civitas Resources has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 26% per annum. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

An additional note is that the company has been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 169% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, but generally we are not too happy with the payments Civitas Resources has been making. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Civitas Resources you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

