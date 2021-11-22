Civitas Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CIVI) insiders may have foreseen weakness, sold US$1.1m worth of stock despite low prices

Civitas Resources, Inc.'s (NYSE:CIVI) value has fallen 7.5% in the last week, but insiders who sold US$1.1m worth of stock over the last year have had less success. Given that the average selling price of US$43.03 is still lower than the current share price, insiders would probably have been better off keeping their shares.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Civitas Resources

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Paul Keglevic, for US$437k worth of shares, at about US$42.78 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$51.80, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was 56% of Paul Keglevic's stake.

In the last year Civitas Resources insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:CIVI Insider Trading Volume November 22nd 2021

Civitas Resources Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Civitas Resources. Specifically, insiders ditched US$511k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Civitas Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Civitas Resources insiders own about US$16m worth of shares. That equates to 0.4% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Civitas Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Civitas Resources shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Civitas Resources is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Civitas Resources. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Civitas Resources.

