Civitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Civitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.463 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CIVI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 32.29% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $58.03, the dividend yield is 3.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CIVI was $58.03, representing a -2.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $59.65 and a 206.87% increase over the 52 week low of $18.91.

CIVI is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A). CIVI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.36. Zacks Investment Research reports CIVI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.38%, compared to an industry average of -13.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the civi Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CIVI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CIVI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth ETF (RZG)

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (QMOM)

iShares Microcap ETF (IWC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QMOM with an increase of 3.54% over the last 100 days. RZG has the highest percent weighting of CIVI at 2.31%.

