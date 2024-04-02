Civitas Resources (CIVI) Stock Moves -0.71%: What You Should Know

Civitas Resources (CIVI) closed at $75.33 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.71% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.72%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.95%.

Shares of the oil and gas company have appreciated by 11.23% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.16%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Civitas Resources in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Civitas Resources to post earnings of $2.70 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 20%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.33 billion, reflecting a 103.14% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.01 per share and a revenue of $5.57 billion, representing changes of +33.15% and +60.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Civitas Resources. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.04% lower. Civitas Resources is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Civitas Resources has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.32 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.33, so one might conclude that Civitas Resources is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Civitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI)

