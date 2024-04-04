Civitas Resources (CIVI) Stock Moves -0.67%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Civitas Resources (CIVI) ending at $75.11, denoting a -0.67% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 10.72% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 9.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Civitas Resources in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.50, showcasing a 11.11% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.28 billion, showing a 95.48% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $11.49 per share and a revenue of $5.46 billion, demonstrating changes of +27.38% and +56.86%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Civitas Resources. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.75% upward. Currently, Civitas Resources is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Civitas Resources is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.58. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.68 for its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, finds itself in the bottom 16% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CIVI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

