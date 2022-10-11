Civitas Resources (CIVI) Stock Moves -0.45%: What You Should Know

Civitas Resources (CIVI) closed the most recent trading day at $64.12, moving -0.45% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 2.57% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 11.07% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Civitas Resources as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Civitas Resources to post earnings of $3.82 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 113.41%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $925.33 million, up 387.12% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.35 per share and revenue of $3.63 billion, which would represent changes of +389.76% and +290.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Civitas Resources. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.28% higher. Civitas Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Civitas Resources has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.49 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.96.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



