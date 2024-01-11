Civitas Resources (CIVI) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Civitas Resources (CIVI) closed at $65.02, marking a -0.05% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.07%.

The oil and gas company's shares have seen a decrease of 3.46% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Civitas Resources in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.19, up 28.11% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.24 billion, indicating a 51.76% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Civitas Resources. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 11.7% downward. Civitas Resources presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Civitas Resources is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 4.75. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.6 for its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 248, putting it in the bottom 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

