Civitas Resources (CIVI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Civitas Resources (CIVI) closed the most recent trading day at $70.47, moving +1.6% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 0.01% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.16% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Civitas Resources as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Civitas Resources is projected to report earnings of $2 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 56.8%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $652.95 million, down 43.29% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.67 per share and revenue of $3.56 billion, which would represent changes of -11.46% and -6.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Civitas Resources. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 16.55% higher. Civitas Resources currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Civitas Resources has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.94 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.68.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.