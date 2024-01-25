Civitas Resources (CIVI) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

The most recent trading session ended with Civitas Resources (CIVI) standing at $66.29, reflecting a +1.08% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.64%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.19%.

Shares of the oil and gas company have depreciated by 7.44% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.48%.

The upcoming earnings release of Civitas Resources will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.96, showcasing a 18.88% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.23 billion, reflecting a 51.03% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Civitas Resources. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 19.1% lower. Civitas Resources currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In the context of valuation, Civitas Resources is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 5.22. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.87, so one might conclude that Civitas Resources is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 247, putting it in the bottom 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Civitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

