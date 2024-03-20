Civitas Resources (CIVI) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest trading session, Civitas Resources (CIVI) closed at $75.24, marking a +1.92% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.89%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.03%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.25%.

Shares of the oil and gas company witnessed a gain of 19.45% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 5.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Civitas Resources in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Civitas Resources is projected to report earnings of $2.52 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.37 billion, indicating a 109.32% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.43 per share and a revenue of $5.6 billion, representing changes of +26.72% and +60.96%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Civitas Resources. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 10.94% decrease. Right now, Civitas Resources possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Civitas Resources is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.46. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.78, so one might conclude that Civitas Resources is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 210, this industry ranks in the bottom 17% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Civitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.