Civitas Resources (CIVI) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, Civitas Resources (CIVI) reached $78.83, with a +0.81% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.85% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.75%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.96%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 1.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 0.48%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.02%.

The upcoming earnings release of Civitas Resources will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.51, indicating a 29.49% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.01 billion, up 0.31% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $10.16 per share and a revenue of $3.59 billion, demonstrating changes of -22.91% and -5.43%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Civitas Resources. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.91% higher. As of now, Civitas Resources holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Civitas Resources is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 7.69. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.91, so one might conclude that Civitas Resources is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, positioning it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.