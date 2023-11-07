Civitas Resources Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CIVI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Civitas Resources Inc (Symbol: CIVI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $71.93, changing hands as low as $70.85 per share. Civitas Resources Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CIVI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CIVI's low point in its 52 week range is $53.56 per share, with $86.578 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.90.
